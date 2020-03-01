Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres
1119 West Bancroft St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres
1119 West Bancroft St
Toledo, OH
View Map

Marilyn Irene Hart Stephens


1937 - 2020
Marilyn Irene Hart Stephens Obituary
Marilyn Irene Hart Stephens

Dr. Marilyn Irene Hart Stephens, 82, of Damascus, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Northampton Manor Health Care Center in Frederick, MD.

Born on December 6, 1937, in Toledo, OH, she was the beloved daughter of Dr. Edward Elmer Hart and Ermenie (Meyers) Hart. Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Edward Hart, Jr. and Courtney Hart.

Marilyn graduated from The University of Toledo and obtained her doctorate degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN. She began her medical career at her father's former medical office on the corner of City Park and Wabash in Toledo, OH.

Dr. Stephens' medical career involved working in the following cities in Pennsylvania; Huntington, State College, Philipsburg, and Indiana.

Marilyn was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the American Medical Association, the National Medical Association, the , and the NAACP. She was a legacy member of the Study Hour Club.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Stephens, Sr. She is survived by her loving daughters, Julie M. Stephens-DeValle (Adam DeValle) of Damascus, MD and Rochelle Rodgers of Toledo, OH; sons, Dr. Donald E. Stephens of Arizona and John L. W. Stephens of Frederick, MD and her sister, Rose Marie Parker of Toledo, OH.

She is also survived by her cherished granddaughters, Cheyenne Stephens, Nyah DeValle, and Amaris Rodgers; grandsons, Colton and Caden DeValle, Richard Rodgers Jr. and Reed Julien Benson and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres, 1119 West Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43606, on Saturday the 7th of March at 11 am. A viewing will be held at 10 am prior to the service with her final resting place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to St. Martin de Porres Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at the House of Day, https://www.houseofday.com/ in Toledo, OH.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
