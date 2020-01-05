Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Worship Center Toledo
2210 Collingwood Blvd
Toledo, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Worship Center Toledo
2210 Collingwood Blvd
Toledo, OH
Marilyn J. Burel


1944 - 2020
Marilyn J. Burel Obituary
Marilyn J. Burel

Marilyn Jean Burel, 75, passed away on January 1, 2020 at her residence in Sylvania Township, OH. She was born February 24, 1944 in New York City, New York. Marilyn was a graduate of Scott High School Class of 1962. She attended Bowling Green State University. She was employed five years at Ohio Bell (Fremont, OH) and 25 years and retired from First Energy (Toledo Edison).

She is survived by husband of 54 years, Ronald; daughter, Saundra (Ronald) Smith, sons; David, R. Anthony; sister, Carolyn (James) Clemons, sisters-in-love Cynthia, Constance, and Sharon (Glenn) Aaron; brothers-in-love, CJ (Delores) and Tony (Frankie). Beloved granddaughter, Brooklyn Burel, and a host of nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 at House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Worship Center Toledo, 2210 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. Visitation will be 11 a.m. service begins at 12 noon.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
