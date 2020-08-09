1/1
Marilyn J. (Smith) Hartkopf
Marilyn J. (Smith) Hartkopf

Marilyn J. (Smith) Hartkopf, 87, of Sarasota, Florida, has passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1932. Marilyn graduated from Burnham High School in Sylvania, Ohio. She was married to Rudy Hartkopf Sr. (died in 2016). She is survived by her brother, Ray Smith of Largo, FL. She raised three sons, Rudy (Butch) and Lena of Maui, Hawaii, Robert of The Villages, Florida, and Martin of Treasure Island, Florida.

Marilyn was an avid tennis player, starting to play at 40 years of age. To be a better tennis player she started running which led to her participation in triathlon events. She ran her last marathon at the age of 67.

After retiring from the Medical College of Ohio, Marilyn and her husband moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived for the past 20 years. She will be buried next to her husband at the Sarasota Veteran's Cemetery.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
