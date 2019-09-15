|
Marilyn J. Loeffler
Marilyn J. Loeffler, age 87, of Sylvania, formerly of Hillsdale, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 23, 1932 to Floyd and Nina Barrow in Toledo. Marilyn spent many years managing Universal Number One Inc. Real Estate Company in Hillsdale for her husband, Allan. After retirement, they moved to Sylvania, OH to be closer to family. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. She enjoyed playing Bridge, knitting, cooking and fishing. Marilyn loved music and could play the piano, and ukulele. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. Marilyn looked forward to taking care of her family, which was her biggest joy. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Marilyn's smile and spirit will be missed and carried on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Rae Loeffler; and 3 siblings. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Allan Loeffler; daughters, Jackie (Ron) Merritt, Vickie Purcell and Robin (Dale) Togni; grandchildren, Chris "Doll Dumpling" (Tammi) White, Jessica Fogel, and Amanda Merritt; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Alana, Jacob, Kamyrn, Cooper, and Aiden; and many other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo. OH 43615 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice or the ASPCA.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019