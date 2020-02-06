|
Marilyn J. (Kinsey) Poore
Marilyn J. (Kinsey) Poore, born July 26,1931, passed from this life to join her husband Charles W. Poore on January, 29,2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Whitehouse, Ohio to Chester and Pearl (Studer) Kinsey, at home, near the Studer family farm she loved so dearly.
Born during the depths of the Great Depression, the family relocated to Van Wert, Ohio so that her father could get a better job. At the very young age of 5, Marilyn announced, "I am going to be a 'noyse' (nurse), when I grow up!" After graduating from Van Wert High School, she followed her life-long dream, and chose the Flower Hospital School of Nursing to become an R.N.
Marilyn focused on obstetrics and was in charge of Flower Hospital's nursery after graduation. She was very proud of post-graduate work she completed at an all-women's hospital in Providence, RI. After completing the specialized program, Marilyn returned to Ohio to continue her work in the OB department at Flower.
She often told the story of how she met her husband of 63 years on a blind date. Marilyn agreed to another date because he was such a good dancer! The two were married on February 25, 1956 in Van Wert, Ohio. Marilyn and Chuck enjoyed jitterbug dancing through the years-- entertaining friends and family with their talent.
Marilyn worked as a nurse for the family practice of Dr. G. Start, M.D. for several years before beginning a family. Marilyn dedicated the next decade to staying at home to focus on her family and informally nursing the entire neighborhood on Sandralee and Linda Dr. in west Toledo. She and Chuck lived in their home for 61 years and Marilyn was only a phone call away for many neighbors, friends and family members who needed someone to give them advice, explain medical procedures, give them care after surgery, take their blood pressure or stand by their side at the end of life.
Once her children were grown, Marilyn went back to the profession she loved, working at the University of Toledo's Health Service taking care of students who were sick or had other health needs until her retirement in 1991. Marilyn continued nursing her family in retirement by picking up her grandkids from school when they were sick and doing her best to make them feel better. This usually included her homemade chicken noodle soup and chocolate chip cookies!
Marilyn and Chuck enjoyed 40+ years of Florida vacations on Hillsboro Beach, and traveling to visit family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of family history, sharing stories of her Swiss and Scottish ancestry, and many spirited political discussions. Marilyn was an incredible cook, hosting most family holidays for many years and making Texas sheet cake for birthdays and the most delicious Christmas cutouts.
This loving, caring, generous woman will be greatly missed by her friends and family surviving her daughter, Joyce Poore-Williams (Mike); twin sons, Charles R. Poore, and William T. Poore; grandchildren, Adam Jaffe Back (Anna), Evan Back, Nathan Poore and Lindsey Poore; great-grandson, Leo Jaffe Back; sisters Patricia Sinn-Clemens, Carol Kinsey; brother-in-law, Tom Poore (Kathy) and sisters-in-law, Nan Freeman and Erma Poore and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was a 50 year member of the Zenobia Ladies Shrine, Eastern Star and life-long member of the United Methodist Church, most recently, Aldersgate UM in Toledo.
Marilyn's children will welcome family and friends to visit with them from 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 and then join in a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Toledo. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Hospice of NW Ohio. Walker Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020