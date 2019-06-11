The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
Oregon, OH
View Map
Marilyn J. Reinstein


1927 - 2019
Marilyn J. Reinstein Obituary
Marilyn J. Reinstein

1927-2019

Marilyn Bracker Reinstein, born August 25, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Esther and Martin Bracker, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019.

She married Zale Marvin Reinstein in 1948 and they were married for nearly 54 years until his passing in 2002. In her early years, Marilyn worked in the design department of the Libby Glass Company and the Butler Paper Company. She later worked for 10 years at Westwood Auto Parts, founded by Gary and Zale Reinstein in 1977. She was a lifelong member of Congregation B'nai Israel and a long-time member of Hadassah, where she was a volunteer for many years.

Marilyn is survived by four children: Janice Reinstein Stone (James); Lawrence J. Reinstein (Jill); Edward A. Reinstein of Portland, Oregon; and Kenneth B. Reinstein (Sara) of Scottsdale, Arizona; and seven grandchildren: Justin Stone; Nancy, Claire and Karen Reinstein; Zachary and Lexi Reinstein; and Elliot Reinstein. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brother Richard Bracker (survived by wife Judy Bracker of Atlanta, Georgia) and granddaughter Dena Reinstein.

She was a life-long resident of the Toledo area. Most recently, Marilyn was a resident of Sunset House in Ottawa Hills and lived at Westpark Place of Toledo prior to that. The family would like to give thanks to her caregivers at these locations as well as the staff at Ebeid Hospice Residence

Services and interment will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Arrangements made by Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.

www.wickfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019
