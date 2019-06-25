Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Marilyn (Busdieker) Jagodzinski


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn (Busdieker) Jagodzinski Obituary
Marilyn (Busdieker) Jagodzinski

Marilyn (Busdieker) Jagodzinski, age 93, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2019.

She was born to Herman and Florence Busdieker on May 25th 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. Marilyn had three siblings, Larry Busdieker, Kenneth Busdieker and Audrey Zielinski.

Marilyn was a devoted wife to her husband Joseph Jagodzinski. Marilyn and Joseph had two sons, Mark (Patricia) Marek and Brian (Lynn) Jagodzinski.

Marilyn loved many things in life, she found happiness spending her free time gardening and took pride in her family home. She enjoyed watching old Western movies, feeding the birds and other wildlife and telling all her amazing stories.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Mark (Patricia) Marek and Brian (Lynn) Jagodzinski; grandchildren, Clayton (Sevena) Jagodzinski, Erica Podbielniak, Katie LaPlante, Heather Mandzik, Joseph Marek and several great grandchildren; as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and Holly Varnes, whom Marilyn held close to her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.

The family will receive guests Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 12:00 pm. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Marilyn's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019
