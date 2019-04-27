Marilyn Jane (Tittle) Lewis



Marilyn Jane Lewis, 88, of Toledo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in Toledo on March 16, 1931 to Marguerite (Savage) and Lester Victor Tittle. The family expanded to a total of 4 children and Marilyn was their only girl. Most of their lives they were living and working in the Five Point area.



Marilyn married Arthur F. Lewis in 1949 and they moved to Sylvania. They then had four children, Arthur, Karen, Aline & Kelly. As many families of this size and during these times, she was a domestic goddess. Managing children, Art's work, and maintaining the home and garden kept her very busy. She had always been artistic and over the years her paintings became quite wonderful. Next, the love of learning how to crochet became a passion too. Marilyn was involved with the VFW, where she was secretary for 10+ years and assisted during the poppy sales and numerous Children's Christmas programs. She was also a member of the Joseph W Diehn post #468 for many years, holding numerous positions and as the corresponding secretary.



Marilyn is Proud to be a DAR member with the Chickamauga Chapter out of Chattanooga, TN via her Revolutionary War patriot, James Tittle, from Pennsylvania.



Preceding her in death was her beloved husband Arthur (at age 39) her parents, brothers LeRoy & Ronald plus her oldest child Arthur James.



Survived by brother James (Shelley) Tittle from WI; children, Karen (Dick) Durbin of Chattanooga TN, Aline (Alan) Pack of Temperance, MI, Kelly (Angie) Lewis of Toledo and; son Art's widow, Beth Lewis of Toledo; 8 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.



Due to losing her husband at such a young age, Marilyn went to work as a Sylvania School Bus driver for 13+ years. She loved doing all of the extra runs with the kids for football games, school trips and the like.



Her hobbies were Ohio Western Square Dancing for 10+ years and being on a bowling league, plus her endless crochet creations. Marilyn was also a connoisseur of Bingo!



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. with an hour of visitation held prior to the start of the service. Rev. Robert Habrecht will officiate.



Her cremated remains will be interred in Toledo Memorial cemetery in Sylvania along with Art and near other family members at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, DAR Chickamauga Chapter, or Hospice of NWO.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019