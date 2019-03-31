|
Marilyn Jean Beattie
Marilyn Jean Beattie, age 88, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Toledo, OH passed away March 12, 2019. Jean retired from J.C. Penney's Miracle Mile.
She is survived by her sister, Thelma Boes, Rossford, OH; and sons, William Beattie, Radcliff, KY, Robert Beattie, Fate, TX; daughter, Patricia (Beattie) Insardi, Alpharetta, GA; and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Toledo Memorial Park
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019