Marilyn Jean Szabo
1931 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Szabo

Marilyn Jean Szabo, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, October 12, 2020, at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center. Affectionately known as Jean, she was born March 29, 1931 in Charlevoix, Michigan to Joseph H. and Ethel Mae (Derenzy) Kidder. Jean married Leo Eugene Szabo on July 21, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Assumption. Jean was a long-time member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Vicky (Doug) Koepke, Peggy Liedel and Sandra Grove; 7 grandchildren, Brooke (Ben) Roberts, Michael Grove, Ryan (Bethany) Liedel, Andrew (Kate) Koepke, Michelle Grove, Kayla Liedel and Greg (Robyn) Koepke; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Krumel sisters-in-law, Norma Kidder, Mary Ann Szabo and Margaret Ann Szabo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and all her furry kitty cats.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents and brothers, Joe and Bill Kidder.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Richard's Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
