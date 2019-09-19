|
Marilyn M. Canale
Marilyn M. Canale, 97, passed away September 17, 2019 in Waterville, OH. She was born November 30, 1921 in Toledo, OH, to Edward and Frances (Becker) Schoen. She was a 1939 Scott High School graduate.
Marilyn worked as a Secretary at Pugh Heating, Willys Overland, MARC (ARCA), Mather Spring, and Dana Corporation. She retired in 1986. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Cathedral, ARCA Racing and Waterville Seniors.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Sherry Moon of Waterville, OH and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Richard Gremling, Donald Beatty and Frank Canale.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to at the Browning Masonic Community, American Diabetes Association or the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. Marilyn's family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff Browning Masonic Community.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019