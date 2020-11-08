Marilyn M. Carr
Marilyn M. Carr, age 87, of Holland, OH went Home to be with the Lord, November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born August 27, 1933 in Toledo to William and Josephine Smith. Marilyn was employed as a Secretary for Toledo Public Schools for over 18 years. She was a member of the Toledo Police Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol. Marilyn was an avid Toledo Mud Hens fan, she and Ross were season ticket holders since Fifth Third Field's inception.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Thomas Smith Jr., Donald (Mary) Smith, Terry Smith and Judy (Roger) Madden. She is survived by her husband, Ross Carr, Sr.; children, Gregg (Karen) Carr, Terry (Pam) Carr, Penny (Ken) Taylor, Jeffrey (Jan Maki) Carr and Ross, Jr. (Sandy) Carr; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests, Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in Marilyn's memory.
