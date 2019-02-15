Marilyn M. Lippert



Marilyn M. Lippert, passed away February 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 27, 1932 in Toledo to Charles and Verdilla Swyers. Marilyn lived life to the fullest with a ready smile, quick witted sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She has been blessed to have enjoyed many lifelong friendships.



Marilyn is survived by her children, Kathy Lippert, Rich Lippert, Chuck (Laurie) Lippert, Carol (Todd) Perry and Sue (Bob) Joyce; grandchildren, Krystyn Perry and McKenna Lippert; great-grandchildren, Perry Grose, Ava Grose and Addi Baer; and good friend, Dan Michalski. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Lippert and Don Pollex and sisters-in-law, Ruth Block and Erma Burnep.



The family will receive guests Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Celebration of Life Services will begin Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center or the .



