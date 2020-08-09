1/1
Marilyn Martha (Lucius) Gala
1938-09-10 - 2020-07-26
Marilyn Martha (Lucius) Gala

9/10/1938 - 7/26/2020

A beautiful woman, inside and out. Although initially a nurse, Marilyn became a high school science teacher in the Toledo Public School system. Her life long love of learning and teaching were her gifts and she instilled the importance of an education in all who knew her. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, ballroom dancing, geology, antiques, playing Scrabble with friends and family as well as coffee & cookies. Yet her real joy was in being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marilyn had an independent spirit, a sharp wit, and was above all, selfless. In addition, she showed much courage and strength through the storms of life. We as a family are deeply saddened by her loss.

Marilyn is survived by the following: brother, Craig (Fran) Lucius; nephew, Joel Lucius; daughters, Anne Jindani and Helena (Timothy) Gala; son, Alberto (Mary) Gala; granddaughters, Chantal Jindani and Natalie Jones; grandsons, Jamil Jindani, Trentin Gala, Alex Gala, and Michael Jones; and great-grandson, Emerson Elder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Marcile Lucius.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Stroke Association or University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
