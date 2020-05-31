Marilyn Martin
1937 - 2020
Marilyn Martin

Marilyn Martin (Hoyt) was born on April 18, 1937 and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. The second of nine children of Elliot and Helen Hoyt, she began life on the West side of Toledo and graduated from Scott High School. She married her husband, Robert "Sonny" Martin, on September 10, 1955, and relished her role as a wife and homemaker in the East side of Toledo, later moving to North Lauderdale, Fl, then Sebring, FL, returning to Toledo, and finally, living with family in Athens, OH.

Her family will always hold on to the image of her making the bed, even if she was sick or tired, or just sick and tired. No matter the circumstances, the bed was made. She was a homemaker in the best sense of the word. She loved large family gatherings and her extended family. Marilyn died, surrounded by her loving family because Marilyn was a loving woman, a feisty lady with a gentle disposition and a servant's soul. This Foxylady, as her internet address identified her, loved to laugh, and her home was always a place of welcome. Whether it was a bed for a sick child, a warm meal, Treet sandwiches, or a cup of coffee, Marilyn gave it away generously. A true family matriarch, she embodied the kindhearted soul. She loved to sing, loved to dance, enjoyed jazz music, and watching her favorite show, Blue Bloods.

She is survived by her children, Robert Martin (Barbara) Athens, Ohio, Cheryl Cumnock (Bob) Cedaredge, CO, Tammy Ramos (Ralph) Ogden, UT, David Martin (Brandy) Coconut Creek, FL; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Rauscher (Adam), Robert Martin (Miranda), Katie Cumnock (Lane), Michael Ramos, Teresa Stewart (Michael), Gabric Ramos (Sasha), Sarah Martin, and Andrew Martin; her great-grandchildren, Maximus Stewart, Theodore Rauscher, and Eleanor Rauscher; her sisters, Judy Graham (Chuck) and Lynne Ferree (Eugene); her brothers, Roger Hoyt (Marsha) and Rick Hoyt (Flo); and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins, too numerous to name here, but still remembered in love.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Sonny" Martin in 2007; sisters, Barbara Wagner and Nancy Niklis; and her brothers, James Hoyt (Karen) and Gary Hoyt (Mary).

A memorial service will be held in Toledo, at Ansberg-West Funeral Home at a future date. Her family requests that her friends and loved ones make donations to their local Hospice -- or to the Cherry Street Mission, Toledo, Ohio. Condolences for Marilyn's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 30, 2020
We had such a great neighborhood growing up. Us kids would sit on the rocks in front of the Martins house. Fond memories, my sincere condolences to you all, Rob, Cheryl, Tammy and David. God Bless you all. Until we meet again Marilyn.
Jamie Boris
Friend
May 29, 2020
Please let me know if friends are welcome at the memorial service. Thank you.
Peggy Gephart Shaffer
Friend
May 29, 2020
Marylin was one of the greatest Church Street moms! There was always a seat on her doorstep for us kids! Always a fun time! My condolences to her family.
Peggy Gephart Shaffer
Friend
