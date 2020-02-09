|
|
Marilyn Michelson
Marilyn Jean Michelson (fondly known as "Hodge") passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. Anne Mercy Hospital at the age of 82. She was born July 20, 1937, in Toledo to Monte and Marie (Wojciechowski) Waclawek and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955.
Marilyn began her career at Sears in 1969 and ultimately retired as a department manager over multiple areas. While at Sears, she was instrumental in starting the Women's Golf League and took pride telling the story in her final days that "the women deserved to have a league just like the men." After her retirement, she worked in the day care center down the street from her home.
Marilyn was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where she volunteered and would attend mass every week. She was also a huge University of Toledo fan, particularly the Lady Rockets and she also rooted for Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines and anybody that was playing Bowling Green State or Ohio State.
Marilyn was also a tremendous cook and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Susan), Michele (Chuck) and Kathy (Rick); special nephew and niece, Mark and Jenny; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Monday after 6 PM followed by a Rosary Service at 8 PM. Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church Tuesday at 10 AM. Her family prefers memorial tributes be made to the .
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020