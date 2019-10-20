|
Marilyn Rose Gurecky
Marilyn Rose Gurecky, 78 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on October 17, 2019 in Hickory Ridge of Temperance with her husband Andy by her side. The daughter of Raphael and Stephanie (Dabrowski) Quinn she was born on February 5, 1941 in Lambertville, MI.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marilyn's life was her husband and family. Marilyn married Andrew J. Gurecky on August 18, 1984. She enjoyed flowers, reading, listening to music and traveling.
A 1959 graduate of Bedford High School. Marilyn was formerly employed at Sharon Manufacturing and the Alcohol & Substance Abuse Agency in Monroe. She was a peer counselor for several years with Parents United. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Andrew; daughters, Lori Henold, Abbey O'Quinn; sons, David (Becky) Gurecky, Daniel Gurecky; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in by her parents and brother, Thomas Quinn.
A special thanks to all the staff at Hickory Ridge of Temperance for the care and comfort they gave Marilyn during her years there.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where she will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Temperance, MI. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019