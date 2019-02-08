Marilyn Ruth Felder Greunke



Marilyn Ruth Felder Greunke, 80, formerly of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a decade long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Marilyn was born on March 12, 1938 in Oak Harbor to the late Marion Lieske (Youst) and Lowell Felder, a soldier that perished in WWII; Raymond Lieske (stepfather). Marilyn married Marlen Hoverson on March 11, 1961 and together had three children: Greg D. Hoverson, Lori (Jeff) Feasel and Lisa (Tom Berkebile) Hoverson. Marlen preceded her in death on February 6, 1968. Marilyn married Douglas Valentine on June 25, 1971 and had a daughter, Vicky Valentine-Adler. She married Meryl Greunke on September 29, 2001 and he and his son, Daniel (Regina) Greunke, survive her.



Along with her children and Meryl, Marilyn is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan Hoverson, Andrew Hoverson, Linsday Vetell, Mitchell Feasel, Connor Feasel, Amanda (Jordan) Montes, Jonathan Rohrs, Austin Berkebile, Kimberley Valentine and Sydney Adler; her sisters Joyce Tettau and Sharon (Jim) Farrow. She was also preceded in death by her second husband Douglas Valentine, stepsons Lee Greunke and Rich Greunke, daughter-in-law Lucie Hoverson, son-in-law Michael Adler, and brother-in-law Richard Tettau.



Marilyn worked for the Department of Defense during High School and graduated from Oak Harbor in 1956. She studied education and history at Capitol University and was a member of Kappa Sigma Theta. Marilyn went on to work for U.S. Representative Delbert Latta in Washington D.C. Later, she operated Jack-n-Jill Nursery School and managed her real estate properties. She was also the president of the Saddlebrook Condo Association. She was a member of St. Marks's Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Marilyn enjoyed women's bowling league, traveling, reupholstering furniture, ducks, birds, dogs, gardening and shopping. She will be dearly missed.



Visitation for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Remembrance Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.



Memorial contributions in Marilyn's honor may be gifted to the or the . Marilyn's family would like to extend a heart-felt expression of gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Kingston Residence of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassion and expert level of care. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to served Marilyn's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting:



