Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ruth Murray


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Ruth Murray Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Murray

Marilyn Ruth Murray, 73, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on July 26, 2019. The daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Soffner) Doubler, she was born on April 23, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. Marilyn was a graduate of Rocky River Magnificat High School where she was salutatorian. She attended Case Western Reserve University, earning a B.S. in Chemistry with Honors.

After living in Great Britain where her husband Michael was stationed in the Air Force, they settled in Sylvania, Ohio in 1973. While raising her two sons (Patrick and Andrew), Marilyn was actively involved in the PTO at Maplewood Elementary school.

A woman of wide ranging interests, Marilyn was a voracious reader as well as enjoying a decades long bunco group and craft collecting. Above all, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six wonderful grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Michael; sisters, Barb (Bob) Baker, Diane (Ken Rarick) Robbinson and Nancy Doubler; brother, Jerry (Emily) Doubler; sons, Patrick (Kim) and Andrew (Katy); and grandchildren, Jack, Megan, Peter, Cate, Elizabeth and Grace; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main Street, Sylvania on Tuesday, July 30, from 3:00-7:30p.m. A memorial service celebrating Marilyn's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the St. Joseph Sylvania St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now