Marilyn Ruth Murray
Marilyn Ruth Murray, 73, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on July 26, 2019. The daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Soffner) Doubler, she was born on April 23, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. Marilyn was a graduate of Rocky River Magnificat High School where she was salutatorian. She attended Case Western Reserve University, earning a B.S. in Chemistry with Honors.
After living in Great Britain where her husband Michael was stationed in the Air Force, they settled in Sylvania, Ohio in 1973. While raising her two sons (Patrick and Andrew), Marilyn was actively involved in the PTO at Maplewood Elementary school.
A woman of wide ranging interests, Marilyn was a voracious reader as well as enjoying a decades long bunco group and craft collecting. Above all, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six wonderful grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Michael; sisters, Barb (Bob) Baker, Diane (Ken Rarick) Robbinson and Nancy Doubler; brother, Jerry (Emily) Doubler; sons, Patrick (Kim) and Andrew (Katy); and grandchildren, Jack, Megan, Peter, Cate, Elizabeth and Grace; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main Street, Sylvania on Tuesday, July 30, from 3:00-7:30p.m. A memorial service celebrating Marilyn's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the St. Joseph Sylvania St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 30, 2019