Marilyn Shoffer
Marilyn Shoffer, age 90, of West Toledo, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born on April 15, 1930, in Toledo to Isadore and Belle (Lieberman) Fingerhut.
Marilyn had worked a number of part time jobs, but primarily she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Congregation Etz Chayim. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shoffer in January of 1977 and her sister, Joan Gottschalk.
Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey (Kathy), Scott (Mary), Mark (Dawn) and James (Sally) Shoffer; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services and interment will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH.
Memorial donations are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
.
