Marilyn Sycz
1936 - 2020
Marilyn Mae (Pyle) Sycz, age 83, passed away on March 23, 2020, at her residence in Kingston of Sylvania, Sylvania, Ohio, after a long battle with a rare pulmonary illness.
Marilyn was born on April 14, 1936, to the late June (Thompson) and Harrison Pyle, in Somerset County, Pennsylvania and grew-up in the the coal-mining town of Coy, Pennsylvania.
She attended Laura Lamar High School in Homer City, Pennsylvania and upon graduating in 1954, ventured to Boston, Massachusetts, where she supported herself by working in the secretarial pool at the First National Bank of Boston.
A short time later, Marilyn joined her parents and siblings in Ravenna, Ohio, where she worked as a secretary in the Portage County Courthouse. While residing there she met the love of her life, Walter Sycz. They met by fate on Main Street in Ravenna and he asked for her number. On April 19, 1958, they married and four years later she chose to stay at home to rear and enjoy their two wonderful daughters. Marilyn then spent the next twenty-seven years as an emergency room admitting secretary at Robinson Memorial Hospital, where she thoroughly enjoyed working and created many friendships.
Marilyn is survived by daughters, Denise (Steve) Nolder of Columbus, Ohio, Karen (Dan) Brickner of Sylvania, Ohio; granddaughter, Danielle Brickner and step-granddaughter, Alie Nolder.
She and Walt had a wonderful retirement which was sprinkled with trips to Las Vegas, time spent with family and friends at their vacation home in Lake Norman, North Carolina, exploring their love of "flea-marketing" and making special memories with their granddaughter, Danielle.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; brother, Eben Pyle; brother-in-law, Bob Webb and sister-in-law, Jean (Honker) Pyle.
Special thanks to Dr. Thomas McAlear, Dr. Arlette Aouad, Dawn DeFalco of Ohio Living, Kingston Residence of Sylvania, ProMedica Hospice and Pastor Al Swartz of Grace Lutheran Church for the outstanding care and compassion they provided.
A memorial service in honor of Marilyn is planned for a future date. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.
