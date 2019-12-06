Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1944 - 2019
Marilyn T. Miller Obituary
Marilyn T. Miller age 75, of West Toledo, passed away December 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo. Marilyn was born in Toledo, June 5, 1944, to Joseph and Irene (Kliszewska) Michalak. A 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she attended Davis Business Collage. Marilyn married Robert Miller October 23, 1965, in St. Hedwig Church and worked for Schill Corporation many years, until 2001. Marilyn had a friendly outgoing nature and would often turn strangers into friends. A devout Catholic who loved her family and her church, she will be remembered for her steadfastness and inner strength.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Robert; children, Christopher Miller, Kevin (Denise) Miller and Amy Jo Miller; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mohamed) Abdo, Kregg Miller and Katelyn Miller.

Marilyn's Life Celebration will begin Sunday December 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055. The family will also receive friends Monday December 9th, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church, where the Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank the care givers and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care and compassion.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
