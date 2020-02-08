Home

Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Marilyn Tita
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Marilyn (Kreisinger) Tita

Marilyn (Kreisinger) Tita Obituary
Marilyn (nee Kreisinger) Tita

Marilyn Tita (nee Kreisinger), passed away at the age of 93 on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of late Anthony. Loving mother of Dr. James (Mary), Cathy Mehl and Robert (Polly). Dear grandmother of 9, Great grandmother of 8, fond sister of Florence (Late Wilbert) Gorgen.

Funeral Services Monday, February 10 at 9:15 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St., Cicero, to St. Leonard Church for 10;00 AM Mass; Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information please call (708) 652-6661

Published in The Blade from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
