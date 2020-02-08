|
Marilyn (nee Kreisinger) Tita
Marilyn Tita (nee Kreisinger), passed away at the age of 93 on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of late Anthony. Loving mother of Dr. James (Mary), Cathy Mehl and Robert (Polly). Dear grandmother of 9, Great grandmother of 8, fond sister of Florence (Late Wilbert) Gorgen.
Funeral Services Monday, February 10 at 9:15 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St., Cicero, to St. Leonard Church for 10;00 AM Mass; Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information please call (708) 652-6661
