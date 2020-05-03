Marilynn Grace Irmen
1936 - 2020
Marilynn Grace Irmen

Marilynn Austin Irmen passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the Goerlich Center for Alzheimer's Care in Sylvania. She was born on June 24, 1936, in Vineland, NJ, to the late John and Grace (Gibson) Austin. The family moved to Toledo in 1948 where she graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1954. Marilynn attended Ohio University then taught 4th Grade at Wernert School.

She married Paul Irmen on June 24, 1961. They lived in Toledo, Pittsburgh, PA and Lawrenceville, NJ.

Marilynn's favorite activity was spending summers with extended family at the Jersey Shore. She loved watching the surf and smelling the salt air of the ocean regardless of the time of the year. Her passion and love for cooking and entertaining was a common thread that she wove throughout her daily life. Marilynn was very active in Gourmet Clubs in Pittsburgh and Princeton. She also was a dedicated volunteer and particularly enjoyed volunteering at the YWCA in Princeton, often knitting teddy bear sweaters for their annual fundraising.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Irmen; daughters, Cynthia Cleveland (Bruce) and Victoria Vaughn (Francis); sister, Janet Danko; brother-in-law, Robert Danko; one niece and two nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf may be made to Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604 or SAVE-A Friend for Homeless Animals, 1010 Route 601, Skillman, NJ08558, savehomelessanimals.org. Online condolences can be expressed at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
