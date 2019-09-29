Home

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Lumen Christi Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery
Marilynn Hoffman


1945 - 2019
Marilynn Hoffman Obituary
Marilynn Hoffman

Marilynn Hoffman, age 74, of Sylvania, passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1945 to Herman and Edna Hoffman in Muskegon, MI. Marilynn attended Hope College and the University of Toledo where she received her master's degree. She was a teacher for the Sylvania School System, retiring after 35 dedicated years.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Ganeff. She will be dearly missed by her loving companion of 49 years, Thomas Robakowski; brother, Robert (Yvonne) Hoffman; and 4 nephews.

In keeping with Marilynn's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are welcomed to attend the Funeral Services on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Lumen Christi Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
