Mario Cardone
Mario Cardone, 87, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UTMC in Toledo. He was born in Naples, Italy on April 25, 1932 to Vincenzo and Elvira (Manos) Cardone. Mario married his sweetheart, Rita Varriale. A marriage of 59 beautiful years.
Mario was a hard worker, he had a 5th grade education and sacrificed leaving Italy to build a life for his family in the United States. He was about to celebrate his 50 years in the USA. Mario was a very talented watchmaker and retired from Toledo Jewelry Company in 1989. He was an avid soccer fan and enjoyed watching his favorite team, Napoli. He loved spending time in his garden and canning tomatoes every year. Mario was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed. Forza Napoli Sempre!
Mario is survived by his wife, Rita Cardone; sons, Antonio (Georgette) Cardone, Vincent Cardone; daughter, Laura Cardone; grandchildren, Tony (Sarah) Cardone and Sean (Tiphanie) Cardone, David (Christine) Taylor, Kenya (Steve) Michalski, Vincenzo Cardone, Coby and Devin Naughton; Great Grandchildren, Nico and Diego Cardone, Kenley, Karly, Kali, Sophy, Gavin, David, Ethan Cardone; siblings, Nina Costa, Lena Cardone, Roberto Cardone, Tina Bosso and Maria Maraldo; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mario's name may be made to The Gardens of St. Francis, 930 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616. Arrangements were entrusted to Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio 43616
