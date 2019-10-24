Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Toledo Police Patrolman's Association
1947 Franklin Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace


1950 - 2019
Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace Obituary
Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace

Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace, age 69, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Mario, was born in Toledo, Ohio, February 20, 1950, the fifth of seven children to the late Edwin and Maria Wallace. He is survived by his spouse of forty-three years, Marilyn Wallace; his daughter, Rachel (the late Joe Peters); three sons, Mario (Jill), Tony (Sabrina), and Dominic (Krystal); his fifteen grandchildren; four brothers, Edwin (the late Geraldine), Tony (Pauline), Johnny (Charmaine), and Teddy (Nancy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended Central Catholic High School graduating in 1968. After high school he joined the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam and served twenty years in the Army National Guard. On March 30, 1979, Mario, joined the Toledo Police Department, serving for 29 years, retiring in 2008.

Mario, was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Daniel and Margaret Jachimiak; brother, Angelo (Mary) Wallace; sister, Marialena "Nini" (David) Lane.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. till 12:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 P.M., Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH, 43617. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mario's life at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, 1947 Franklin Ave, Toledo, OH, 43604 from 2:00 P.M. till 5:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Humane Society.

To share memories and condolences with Mario's family please visit our website:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
