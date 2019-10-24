|
Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace
Mario Pietro "Pops" Wallace, age 69, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mario, was born in Toledo, Ohio, February 20, 1950, the fifth of seven children to the late Edwin and Maria Wallace. He is survived by his spouse of forty-three years, Marilyn Wallace; his daughter, Rachel (the late Joe Peters); three sons, Mario (Jill), Tony (Sabrina), and Dominic (Krystal); his fifteen grandchildren; four brothers, Edwin (the late Geraldine), Tony (Pauline), Johnny (Charmaine), and Teddy (Nancy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Central Catholic High School graduating in 1968. After high school he joined the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam and served twenty years in the Army National Guard. On March 30, 1979, Mario, joined the Toledo Police Department, serving for 29 years, retiring in 2008.
Mario, was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Daniel and Margaret Jachimiak; brother, Angelo (Mary) Wallace; sister, Marialena "Nini" (David) Lane.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. till 12:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 P.M., Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH, 43617. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mario's life at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, 1947 Franklin Ave, Toledo, OH, 43604 from 2:00 P.M. till 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Humane Society.
