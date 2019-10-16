|
Marion C. Gabenski
Marion C. Gabenski, age 60 of East Toledo, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on October 27, 1958 to Robert and Viola (Roberts) Freeze. Marion was a 1976 graduate of Waite High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Gabenski, on December 20, 1975 and together they raised two sons.
Marion is survived by her loving husband, Dwight; sons, Robert (Mandy) and Mark (April); mother, Viola Freeze; granddaughter, Melanita Gabenski; sisters, Ruth (John) Insco, Michele (Jim) Brown and Marie Freeze; and brother in-law, Tom Alexo. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Teresa Alexo.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2 – 8 p.m. where funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019