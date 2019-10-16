The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Gabenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion C. Gabenski


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion C. Gabenski Obituary
Marion C. Gabenski

Marion C. Gabenski, age 60 of East Toledo, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on October 27, 1958 to Robert and Viola (Roberts) Freeze. Marion was a 1976 graduate of Waite High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Gabenski, on December 20, 1975 and together they raised two sons.

Marion is survived by her loving husband, Dwight; sons, Robert (Mandy) and Mark (April); mother, Viola Freeze; granddaughter, Melanita Gabenski; sisters, Ruth (John) Insco, Michele (Jim) Brown and Marie Freeze; and brother in-law, Tom Alexo. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Teresa Alexo.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2 – 8 p.m. where funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences please visit

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now