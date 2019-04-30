The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
4210 W. Central Ave.
Ottawa Hills, OH
View Map
Marion Caroline Deck, age 96, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 She was born on October 3, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to Fred and Bertha (Keusen) Hadorn, immigrants from Switzerland. Marion graduated from Libbey High School in 1940. She was employed at Ohio Bell Telephone Company, Spicer Manufacturing, Division of DANA as a PBX operator and later in the Maumee Public School System. Marion met her husband, Arthur C. Deck, of Leipsic, Ohio while working at Spicer and they were married on April 10, 1948.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her parents, daughter, Judi Stair, and brother, Frederick. She is survived by her children; Carol (Edward) McInteer, David (Laura) Deck and Gregory Deck; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 2 nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Ave. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 43606. (Please meet inside the gates off of Central Ave at 10:45 am). Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
