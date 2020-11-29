Marion Gladys Maurer
Marion Blackwell Maurer, age 100, passed away on November 24, 2020, at Swan Creek Assisted Living in Toledo, Ohio. Marion was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 8, 1920, to Henry and Margaret (Reese) Blackwell. She later moved to Toledo, Ohio, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before returning to Toledo in 2015.
She graduated from Woodward High School and Stautzenberger Business College. She was an executive secretary at Owens-Corning in Toledo for 30 years retiring in 1984. Marion was an active, long standing member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach, and a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of N.A., Dendarah Court #10, in Toledo, Ohio.
Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dillard S. Maurer; loving son, Terry L. Maurer; and loving sister, Ruth F. Lammon. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Maurer; grandson, Chad (Jennifer) Maurer; granddaughter, Emily (Scott) Bechtol; and six great grandchildren, Camden, Peyton, Kendall and Beckett Maurer; and Gwendlyn and Levi Bechtol. Additionally, she leaves three nephews, Bruce (Elaine) Lammon, Glen (Yvonne) Lammon, and Shawn (Janet) Lammon.
Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no visitation and funeral services will be private. Marion will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. A special thank you to Sandy and Heather of Ohio Living Hospice and to the caring staff at Swan Creek. Memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH.