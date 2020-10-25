Marion Green
08/18/1919 - 10/18/2020
Marion was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and died from the COVID-19 pandemic over one hundred years later at 101 years old. Born in Patterson N.J., Marion attended Bucknell University, graduating magna cum laude. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and previously belonged to the former Covenant Presbyterian Church for 40 years. She volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank and Mobile Meals
Marion was an avid reader and patron of the library. She was a very capable seamstress and out of frugality sewed complicated clothing including tiny Barbie doll outfits. She knitted countless baby sweaters, hats and booties for newborns and always had a needlework project. Bridge was an important part of her social life with very regular gatherings. During her senior years she took up golf and lived seasonally in Palm Harbor, FL. She traveled often with her husband and documented her trips carefully in photo albums. Marion will remembered for her generosity, kindness and graciousness.
Marion and her husband Fred who predeceased her in 2011 were married for 68 years. She was preceded in death by daughter, Ellen and is survived by her son, Richard (Irmi) Green of Monclova, OH; daughter, Nancy Green of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughters, Krista Lasche of Roanoke, TX. and Julie Greer of Avon, IN; and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, 3070 Valley View Dr. Toledo OH 43615, Sunset Employee Appreciation Fund, 4020 Indian Rd. Toledo OH 43606 or a charity of choice
.walkerfuneralhomes.com