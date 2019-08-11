Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Napierala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion J. Napierala


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion J. Napierala Obituary
Marion J. Napierala

Marion J. Napierala, 77, of Toledo, passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1941 to John and Josephine (Krawkoski) Napierala in Toledo. Marion worked for the Dana Corporation and Walker Ambulette. He volunteered as a fireman for the Springfield Township Fire Department. Marion was member of the Knights of Columbus - 4th Degree, TAP, and the Rossford Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, attending Polish festivals, Polka dancing and music, and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; second wife, Karen; and 6 siblings. He will be dearly missed by his children, Sherry Scallish, John (Lisa), Karen (Rick) Richardson, and Sharon Zolciak; step-children, Loriann Adoline, Ronnie Schieb, Jenny and Drew Mominee; grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Jeffrey, Justin, and Douglus; great grandchildren, Carolann, Emily, Xavier and Emmett; 8 siblings; step grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on Monday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the mortuary. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now