Marion J. Napierala
Marion J. Napierala, 77, of Toledo, passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1941 to John and Josephine (Krawkoski) Napierala in Toledo. Marion worked for the Dana Corporation and Walker Ambulette. He volunteered as a fireman for the Springfield Township Fire Department. Marion was member of the Knights of Columbus - 4th Degree, TAP, and the Rossford Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, attending Polish festivals, Polka dancing and music, and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; second wife, Karen; and 6 siblings. He will be dearly missed by his children, Sherry Scallish, John (Lisa), Karen (Rick) Richardson, and Sharon Zolciak; step-children, Loriann Adoline, Ronnie Schieb, Jenny and Drew Mominee; grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Jeffrey, Justin, and Douglus; great grandchildren, Carolann, Emily, Xavier and Emmett; 8 siblings; step grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Monday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the mortuary. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019