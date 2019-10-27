|
Marion L. Fouty
Marion L. Fouty, 88, CEO, Fouty & Co. Inc. of Oregon, Ohio, peacefully passed away October 25, 2019. Marion was born in Wauseon, Ohio July 31, 1931 to Howard and Velma (Punches) Fouty.
The family moved to Toledo in 1946 and Marion graduated from Waite High School in 1949. Marion worked in the purchasing department of Auto-Lite and as a sales representative for two major rubber companies. In 1966 he fulfilled his dream of having his own business by founding Fouty & Co. Inc. He had $500 cash $5,000 line of credit and a $5,000 cosigned inventory. The company had specialized in the fabrication of metal and rubber hose assemblies. Later, the companies diversified into the gasket business, and were pioneers in the waterjet cutting business. With the help of his employees, Fouty & Co. Inc. became a multimillion dollar company. Marion's motto was "The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary".
His work was his hobby, and his hobby was his work. He enjoyed facing new challenges from his customers, and talking to business associates across the country. Other hobbies included gardening, watching Ohio State football, and watching his great-granddaughter, Olivia, play basketball.
Marion was a member of First St. John Church, where he served as an elder Sunday school teacher, reader, and reader coordinator. He became an Eagle Scout at 15 years old. Marion served as Worshipful Master of Yondota Lodge in 1966, was a 50 year Mason, Scottish Rite, Zenobia Shrine, and Jeepster Unit. He was also a member of the GBU, German American Society, and Gasket Fabricators Association.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; daughters, Carol (Darrell) Boltz, Karen (Roger) Byers; son, Ken (Sally) Fouty; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and his extended family Ron (Joanna) Brock, and Kelly Sever. Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Velma; brother, James, Charles and Richard Fouty; niece, Ammie; nephews, Doug, Greg and Jon. In reflecting over his walk through life, Marion said he met many people, and would like to thank all of them for sharing in his wonderful journey.
The family is to receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at First St. John Lutheran Church 2471 Seaman St. Toledo, OH from 10:00 a.m. Until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First St. John Lutheran Church or .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019