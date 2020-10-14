1/1
Marion M. Sanders
1936 - 2020
Marion M. Sanders

Marion M. Sanders, 84, died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on October 11, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1936 in Northport, AL to Manly and Eunice (Smalley) Sanders. They moved to Temperance, MI in the early 1950s. Marion graduated from Bedford High School in 1955. He retired from the GM plant, Tecumseh MI, in 1990. Marion then started the Sanders Tree Service with his sons and enjoyed that for many years. He loved the University of Alabama - -"Roll Tide!".

Marion married Sharon Beck on December 8, 1962. They lived in Ottawa Lake all of their married life and raised their family there.

Marion is survived by his wife, Sharon; their sons, Doug, Dan (Laura), Derrick (Kimberly); grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Victoria, Taylor, Todd, Meghan, Elizabeth, Myles, and Beau; in-laws, Virginia Sanders, Gene and Linda Perry, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marion in death are his parents; brother, James "Bill" Sanders, USAF; brother-in-law, Roger (Jane) Beck); in-laws, Clifford and Helen Beck, and baby daughter, Ann Elizabeth.

Friends may meet at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, on Friday, October 16 at 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Those wishing to give memorials, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of Northwest, OH.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, where online condolences may be

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
