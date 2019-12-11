|
Marion M. Winters
Marion M. Winters, 91, of Waterville passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at The Glendale Assisted Living. Marion was born on January 26, 1928 in Detroit, MI to Frank and Doris (Dawson) Moran. A 1946 graduate of DeVilbiss high school, Marion then attended Toledo University business college for 3 years. Once in the work force she worked at several different jobs. These included being a receptionist at Owens-Illinois, a stenographer at AP Parts and as a greeter at Meijers for over 20 years at the Central Ave. and Rossford stores.
Marion loved to synchronize swim as a young adult and competed in many events in the Toledo area. An avid gardener, she was also very active singing in the church choir for many years. In retirement, she and Gene could often be found at their favorite restaurant, Bob Evans or they would be out taking long drives just for the enjoyment and to see the sights. Marion also had a love of Red Rose tea and soft spot in her heart for stray cats, feeding and watching over many for years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene in 2018 and daughters Kay Kratz and Liesa Radford. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Carl) Blaesing and Tiffanie (Jeff) Schroeder and step-daughter Tamra (Tom) Nuding. Marion also is survived by 10 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren and a large and loving extended family.
Friends may visit with the family at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Friday, December 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those planning a memorial are asked to consider the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the (www.alz.org/nwohio).
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019