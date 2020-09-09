Marion WeinbergMarion Weinberg passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, at the age of 95. Marion was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 25, 1924, the daughter of Anna and Samuel Wohlman. She was employed as a medical technician at St. Luke's Children's Medical Center in Philadelphia for several years. She met Alfred S. Weinberg in 1946 while he was on active duty recovering from injuries as a prisoner of war in World War II. Married in 1948, they spent many happy years together and were inseparable until his passing in 1991. In 1960 the family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Marion was a member of the Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania, Ohio and taught Sunday School in 1960's and 1970s. She was a volunteer and member of the Toledo Art Museum. She enjoyed attending concerts by the Toledo symphony and live theater. In 1966 one of Marion's oil paintings was chosen by Nancy Kefauver, appointed by President Kennedy to head the Arts in Embassy Program. The painting was displayed for two years in the U. S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. In addition to painting, Marion loved nature, the ocean and beaches, and her orchids were always in bloom. After the death of her husband, Marion had the companionship of Stanley Rubin until his passing.Her greatest loves were her children, Mark (Susan) Weinberg of Toledo and James (Victoria Starczak) Weinberg and especially her three granddaughters, Jill Weinberg of New York, NY, Stephanie Weinberg of Los Angeles, CA and Camille Weinberg (Doug Alles) of Austin, TX.A family grave side ceremony will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family wishes to thank and appreciates all the aid and assistance of the staff at Sunset House. Any tributes or donations in behalf of Marion should be made to Temple Shomer Emumnim in Sylvannia, OH. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 419-535-5840.