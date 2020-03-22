|
Marisue Mygatt
Marisue Mygatt, age 87, of Monroe, MI, died March 17, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe. She was born March 19, 1932, in Toledo to Mr. and Mrs. Wendel (Grace Reese) Wharton. She worked for 50+ years as a cab dispatcher for Checker Cab in Toledo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton in 2009 and sisters, Ruth Huss and Wilma Steele. Survived by her son, James (Lisa Davis) Mygatt of Monroe; daughters, Phyllis Holberg and Barbara (John) Corr; 10 grandchildren and sister, Lois Bender.
Services will be private for the family. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111) Online condolences:
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020