Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marisue Mygatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marisue Mygatt


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marisue Mygatt Obituary
Marisue Mygatt

Marisue Mygatt, age 87, of Monroe, MI, died March 17, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe. She was born March 19, 1932, in Toledo to Mr. and Mrs. Wendel (Grace Reese) Wharton. She worked for 50+ years as a cab dispatcher for Checker Cab in Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton in 2009 and sisters, Ruth Huss and Wilma Steele. Survived by her son, James (Lisa Davis) Mygatt of Monroe; daughters, Phyllis Holberg and Barbara (John) Corr; 10 grandchildren and sister, Lois Bender.

Services will be private for the family. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111) Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marisue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -