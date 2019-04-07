Marita "Rita" Welker



Marita "Rita" Welker, age 70, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1949 to John and Frances Horvat in Rotchen, Germany. Rita was a longtime member of the Bavarian Sports Club and also danced with the Schuhplattler Group. She enjoyed taking casino trips, taking cruises, playing cards and embroidery. Rita was an excellent baker and hostess; her Christmas cookies will be missed. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family whom she was very proud of, especially her grandchildren. Rita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Rita is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John "Hans" Welker; daughters, Angela (Karl) Huss and Karin (Scott) Schroer; grandchildren, Sophia, Chad, Madison and Ashley; brother, John Horvat; sister, Rosie Palmer; and many other extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive guests on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be Private.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Rita are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019