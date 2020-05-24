Ms. Marjean Mumford
Ms. Marjean Mumford, age 67, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Merit House. She was a Libbey High School 1970 graduate. She had a passion for cooking. She is survived by 3 children, Tonya (Dale) Parker, Robert Mumford and Monique Mumford; numerous grandchildren; 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Public viewing 11:00 a.m., Thursday May 28, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Ms. Marjean Mumford, age 67, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Merit House. She was a Libbey High School 1970 graduate. She had a passion for cooking. She is survived by 3 children, Tonya (Dale) Parker, Robert Mumford and Monique Mumford; numerous grandchildren; 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Public viewing 11:00 a.m., Thursday May 28, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.