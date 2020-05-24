Marjean Mumford
Ms. Marjean Mumford

Ms. Marjean Mumford, age 67, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Merit House. She was a Libbey High School 1970 graduate. She had a passion for cooking. She is survived by 3 children, Tonya (Dale) Parker, Robert Mumford and Monique Mumford; numerous grandchildren; 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Public viewing 11:00 a.m., Thursday May 28, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
