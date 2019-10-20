Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
3440 Shroyer Road
Kettering, OH
View Map
Marjora P. "Paula" Stuckey


1926 - 2019
Marjora P. "Paula" Stuckey Obituary
Marjora P. "Paula" Stuckey

Marjora P. "Paula" Stuckey, 93, passed away on October 3, 2019 at The Waterford at Levis Commons in Perrysburg, OH where she spent the last few years. Paula as she was known to her friends and family, was born on July 8, 1926 in Montpelier, OH to Burton and Pauline (McFann) Fiser. She met her future husband of 68 years, John William Stuckey while attending Van Wert High School. They were married on March 31, 1946 and together they raised their family in Kettering, OH. Paula was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church. She loved traveling, all crafts and collecting antiques, but her greatest joy was attending all of her children's and grandchildren's activities and sports events.

Paula is survived by her loving sons, Mark (Melody) Stuckey, Scott (Annamarie) Stuckey and Brent (Patricia) Stuckey; grandchildren, Philip Stuckey, Kristina Stuckey, Matt (Anne) Stuckey, Kevin (Kaity) Stuckey and Allison as well as many nieces and nephews; siblings-in-law, Roger (Betty) Stuckey and Sharon Bizzaro. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Jeanette Loveless and brother, Robert Kibler.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be directed to the Marsh Foundation, P.O. Box 150 Van Wert, OH 45891. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019
