Marjorie A. SmithMarjorie A. Smith, age 79, of Sylvania, passed away October 19, 2020. Originally from Hudson, Ohio, Marjorie moved to Sylvania after retiring in 2005 to be near her Northwest Ohio grandchildren.After graduating from the University of Akron, Ms. Smith began her career as a teacher in the Akron Public Schools. She later worked as Human Resources Manager at Stouffer Foods in Solon; BF Goodrich in Cleveland; and National Interstate Insurance in Richfield.Marjorie leaves her two daughters, Christine Tyo of Sylvania, OH and Susan Smith-Holland (Dale) of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Megan, Ben, Aidan, Nate, Justin, Spencer and Audrey. She loved her church (Sylvania First United Methodist), her Park Place of Sylvania neighborhood, her family and her many friends.Per her request, private cremation and burial will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Donations in remembrance of Marjorie are suggested to her church at 7000 Erie Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.