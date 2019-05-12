Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Woody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Woody


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie A. Woody Obituary
Marjorie A. Woody

Marjorie A. Woody, 87, of Lambertville, Michigan, and formerly of Crossville, TN, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Born March 6, 1932, in Livingston, TN, she was the daughter of Ridley and Bertha (Ledford) Wilson. She married Harry M. Woody on July 1, 1950. Marjorie retired in 1991 from Maritz Marketing Research after 10 years of service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Toledo, OH. Marjorie enjoyed canning and was a wonderful cook.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Harry; children, Harry Steven (Donna Siddall) Woody, Sharon (Dana) Eggenton and Sandra (Daniel) Bensch; sister, Anna Joyce Phipps Martin; sister-in-law, Billie Jean Wilson; grandchildren, Alan (Robin) Woody, Angela (Scott) Huffman, Daniel (Nicole) Woody, Steven (Yomishia) Eggenton, Lisa (Bill) Sherman, Bill (Stacy) Bensch, Kelly (Matt) Lusk; 12 great grandchildren and a large number of devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Oliver Lusk; brother-in-law, Chuck Martin; niece, Carolyn Conner (Woody); 5 sisters, and 4 brothers.

Friends may call from 3-5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 5:00 pm. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Crossville, TN. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now