Marjorie A. Woody, 87, of Lambertville, Michigan, and formerly of Crossville, TN, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Born March 6, 1932, in Livingston, TN, she was the daughter of Ridley and Bertha (Ledford) Wilson. She married Harry M. Woody on July 1, 1950. Marjorie retired in 1991 from Maritz Marketing Research after 10 years of service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Toledo, OH. Marjorie enjoyed canning and was a wonderful cook.



Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Harry; children, Harry Steven (Donna Siddall) Woody, Sharon (Dana) Eggenton and Sandra (Daniel) Bensch; sister, Anna Joyce Phipps Martin; sister-in-law, Billie Jean Wilson; grandchildren, Alan (Robin) Woody, Angela (Scott) Huffman, Daniel (Nicole) Woody, Steven (Yomishia) Eggenton, Lisa (Bill) Sherman, Bill (Stacy) Bensch, Kelly (Matt) Lusk; 12 great grandchildren and a large number of devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Oliver Lusk; brother-in-law, Chuck Martin; niece, Carolyn Conner (Woody); 5 sisters, and 4 brothers.



Friends may call from 3-5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 5:00 pm. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Crossville, TN. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The .



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019