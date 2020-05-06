Marjorie A. Youngs
Marjorie A. Youngs, age 84, of Toledo, passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Marjorie was born on May 7, 1935 in Toledo, OH, to Leo and Madeline (Mittendorf) Smith. She was employed by The Toledo Board of Education in food service for 18 years, primarily at DeVeaux Junior High School, retiring in 1993. Marjorie enjoyed bowling on the Modern Miracle Ladies Bowling League at Miracle Lanes for over 25 years and served as their treasurer. She was also past president of the AARP local chapter, and an active member of the Friendship Park Community Center Seniors in Point Place. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Brian (Sandy) Youngs, Craig Youngs (Tracy Oyler), and Lori (Daniel) Schlick; 12 grandchildren, Amanda and Mickey, Jessica and Billy, Lindsay, Dustin and Janet, Tiffany and Aiden, Stacy, Brent and Carla; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Youngs in 1998; second husband, Richard Sulewski; son, Keith Youngs in 2011; sisters, Virginia Kessler, Florence Murphy, and Clara Shoemaker; and brothers, Norman and Vernon Smith.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 6:30 p.m. Those coming to the visitation are requested to follow current social distancing guidelines. A private funeral Mass will be held in St. Catherine Church followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.