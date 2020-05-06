Marjorie A. Youngs
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. Youngs

Marjorie A. Youngs, age 84, of Toledo, passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Marjorie was born on May 7, 1935 in Toledo, OH, to Leo and Madeline (Mittendorf) Smith. She was employed by The Toledo Board of Education in food service for 18 years, primarily at DeVeaux Junior High School, retiring in 1993. Marjorie enjoyed bowling on the Modern Miracle Ladies Bowling League at Miracle Lanes for over 25 years and served as their treasurer. She was also past president of the AARP local chapter, and an active member of the Friendship Park Community Center Seniors in Point Place. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Brian (Sandy) Youngs, Craig Youngs (Tracy Oyler), and Lori (Daniel) Schlick; 12 grandchildren, Amanda and Mickey, Jessica and Billy, Lindsay, Dustin and Janet, Tiffany and Aiden, Stacy, Brent and Carla; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Youngs in 1998; second husband, Richard Sulewski; son, Keith Youngs in 2011; sisters, Virginia Kessler, Florence Murphy, and Clara Shoemaker; and brothers, Norman and Vernon Smith.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 6:30 p.m. Those coming to the visitation are requested to follow current social distancing guidelines. A private funeral Mass will be held in St. Catherine Church followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
6:30 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
St. Catherine Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved