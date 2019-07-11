Home

Marjorie Ann Miller "Marge" Stiving


1936 - 2019
Marjorie Ann Miller "Marge" Stiving Obituary
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Miller Stiving

Marjorie Ann Miller Stiving (Marge) passed away at age 82 on July 4, 2019 at 2:30 am at White Oaks Manor skilled nursing center. She was born July 22, 1936 near Grand Rapids, Ohio to Roy Miller and Bessie Roach Miller.

On September 21, 1958 Marge married Clement Omer Stiving (Clem) in Grand Rapids, Ohio. She was educated and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse while raising an amazing family of 3 children, all of whom became successful professionals. After becoming empty nesters, Marge and Clem retired, they moved to the Gulf Coast of Florida and traveled the world, including Great Britain, France, Australia, New Zealand, various Caribbean Islands and many cruises.

She is survived by her husband Clem, her daughter Lucinda (Larry) Banks, and two sons Mark (Carol) Stiving, and Scott (Lisa) Stiving. She had four beloved grandchildren; Daniel (Emily) Stiving, James (Alyssa) Stiving, Lydia Stiving, Clarissa (Andrew) LeGrand, and one great grandson James Omer Stiving.

There will be a celebration of her life in Columbus, Ohio in August.

Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
