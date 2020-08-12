1/1
Marjorie Ann Wagener
1932 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Wagener

05/05/1932 - 08/10/2020

Marjorie Ann Wagener, age 88, of Perrysburg, died August 10, 2020, at Otterbein of Perrysburg. She was born May 5, 1932 in Maumee to the late William and Luella (Brown) Landis and graduated in 1950 from Maumee High School. She remained in close touch with her classmates through the years and enjoyed class reunions. Marge held several positions in retail clothing, including at Pappagallo's in Maumee, but embraced and loved her primary vocation as wife, mother and grandmother. Energetic, hospitable and kind, she was devoted to the care of her family and shared her joy with everyone. In her free time, Marge enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting and playing Bridge. She was a devout member of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg and remained linked, due to her husband's affiliation with the former Divine Word seminary, to Divine Word priests throughout her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Brian (Sandra) Wagener, Shane (Beverly) Wagener, Shelly (Thomas) Konz, Brent (Colleen Ryan) Wagener, Shannon (John) Clarke and Brandon (Colette) Wagener; grandchildren, Traeonna "Amanda" (Megan) Wagener, Aaron Wagener, Brodie (Lauren) Wagener, Kara (Scott) Southwick, Cody (Joe) Bigaila, Christopher, Gabi and Colin Clarke, Cassidy, Savannah, Braden and Blake Wagener; great grandchildren, Quinn Wagener, Daemien Cunningham-Wagener, Rosalie Hintz and another due in October. Marge was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Alfred Wagener on December 31, 1999; sister, Kathryn Errington; and brother, William Landis.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, where a scripture service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Committal rites and burial will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Maumee. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all events.

Contributions in Marge's name are suggested to St. Rose Church or the Divine Word Missionaries, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082.

To view the funeral Mass via live stream, leave condolences or share fond memories with the family, please visit Marjorie's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
