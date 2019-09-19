|
|
Marjorie (Geffken) Dibble 1932-2019
Marjorie Ann (Geffken) Dibble, 87, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born August 30, 1932, to George and Julia Geffken and grew up in Rockfall, Connecticut. Marge moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1958 when she married her husband, Edward C. Dibble, and later moved to Sylvania where she raised her family.
She worked 17 years for AP Parts of Toledo in human resources, and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church for 50 years. She was grounded in a strong Lutheran faith that was central to her life and she will be missed by family and friends for her kindness and generosity. Marge loved to travel. Highlights included cruises to Alaska and Antarctica/South America as well as a trip down the Rhine River in Germany.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard and Robert and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her son, Doug (Kelly) of Sylvania and her daughter, Julie (Bill) Burke of Bellbrook, Ohio; as well as four grandchildren, Alex (Erika) and Sean Cloonan, and Steven and Michael Dibble. They gave her countless hours of joy. She also leaves behind her two beloved grandpuppies, Maggie Mae and Teddy.
A memorial service is scheduled at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe Street, Toledo, on Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to arrive at 10 a.m. for a viewing. Graveside burial at Toledo Memorial Park will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to Lucas County Canine Care and Control, Cutie's Fund. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019