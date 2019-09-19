Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dibble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Geffken) Dibble


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie (Geffken) Dibble Obituary
Marjorie (Geffken) Dibble 1932-2019

Marjorie Ann (Geffken) Dibble, 87, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born August 30, 1932, to George and Julia Geffken and grew up in Rockfall, Connecticut. Marge moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1958 when she married her husband, Edward C. Dibble, and later moved to Sylvania where she raised her family.

She worked 17 years for AP Parts of Toledo in human resources, and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church for 50 years. She was grounded in a strong Lutheran faith that was central to her life and she will be missed by family and friends for her kindness and generosity. Marge loved to travel. Highlights included cruises to Alaska and Antarctica/South America as well as a trip down the Rhine River in Germany.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard and Robert and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her son, Doug (Kelly) of Sylvania and her daughter, Julie (Bill) Burke of Bellbrook, Ohio; as well as four grandchildren, Alex (Erika) and Sean Cloonan, and Steven and Michael Dibble. They gave her countless hours of joy. She also leaves behind her two beloved grandpuppies, Maggie Mae and Teddy.

A memorial service is scheduled at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe Street, Toledo, on Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to arrive at 10 a.m. for a viewing. Graveside burial at Toledo Memorial Park will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to Lucas County Canine Care and Control, Cutie's Fund. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now