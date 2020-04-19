Marjorie E. Graumlich McQueary Marjorie E. Graumlich McQueary, 97, of Northford, CT, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully recently at her daughter's home in Northford, CT. with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Mason Franklin McQueary. Marjorie was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 8, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Elza Lorin Graumlich and Myrtle Marie Terry. She earned a bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Marjorie was an accountant for Konopak & Dalton, CPA in Toledo and went on to work in the Price Research Department at Owens-Illinois before raising her family and being a homemaker. She became a member of Chapter E.P.E.O. Sisterhood on June 6, 1944, was Ohio State President in 1997-1980, and continued being active in Connecticut. Marjorie also joined AAUW in 1944 and served as Treasurer for 5 years and Corresponding Secretary for 2 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church and served as Treasure for 30 years. Marjorie was a Girl Scout Leader, President of DeVeaux School Mothers Club, and founded its school library. She was a member of Genealogy by Computer Society, Fort Meigs Military History roundtable, and Lifelong Learning at Lourdes College. Foremost, she loved her family and was very proud of each of them. Marjorie and Frank enjoyed researching family history and she complied 7 books on her family history. They enjoyed traveling; had gone to all 50 states as well as Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zeland; plus attended 20 Elderhostel programs. Mother of Patricia L. Kenning (Steve), Robert T. McQueary (Patricia) and the late James F. McQueary (Jody). Grandmother of Robert Kenning (Leigh), Katherine Kenning (Jeremiah Baker), Kristine Kenning (James Dye), Jennifer Robinett (Paul), Jason McQueary, Jamie Marlatt (Ben), Andrew McQueary, Ian McQueary, and the late Ross, Ryan, Christopher, and Matthew McQueary. Great-grandmother of Maddilyn, Shiloh, Jack, Josephine, Joseph, Jayna, Jennesee and Jetti. Predeceased by her brothers Albert, James, William and Fredrick Graumlich. The burial service will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church Foundation, 1201 Madison Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604 or the P.E.O. PCE Scholarship Fund, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.