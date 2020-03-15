The Blade Obituaries
|
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Ottaawa Hills Memorial Park
4210 W. Central Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map

Marjorie E. Johnson


1926 - 2020
Marjorie E. Johnson Obituary
Marjorie E. Johnson

Marjorie E. Johnson, age 93, formerly of Reynolds Corners in Toledo, died Thursday March 12, 2020 at Heartland at Promedica, Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on April 25, 1926 in Grand Blanc, MI. to George and Winiferd Voss. Marjorie was an avid bowler and along with her late husband, Robert E. Johnson, were season ticket holders for the University of Toledo Rockets since 1986. She had belonged to the Monroe Street United Methodist Church.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband as well as her daughter, Linda M. Pressnell.

Surviving are her children, Thomas R. Johnson, Carol S. (Herby) Hughes and Cathy Ann (Gordon) Helms; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Services and interment will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations are suggested to the University of Toledo Athletic Department or the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net

logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Remember
