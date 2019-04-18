Marjorie Easterly



Marjorie Easterly passed away on April 3, 2019, devoted wife, loving mother,



grandmother, and great grand-mother to her adoring family. Marj was born on January 19, 1929, to Jane and Mack Wood. She grew up in Clendenin, West Virginia. She graduated from Clendenin High School in 1946, and was salutatorian of her class. The following September she entered West Virginia University. After graduating from WVU in 1950, she entered Duke University for a one-year internship in Dietetics. After that she worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic. In 1952 she married Nathan William (Bill) Easterly, whom she had met at WVU. They would be married for 66 years up to Bill's death in 2018, and she would be a deeply caring mother to their three children, Patricia, Bill and John. In 1957, Marj and family moved to Bowling Green, Ohio.Over the next 62 years in BG, she would be a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, a volunteer for Wheeled Meals and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and a prolific Tupperware saleswoman. In 1969-70, Marj managed the challenges of the family's stay for a year in Cape Coast, Ghana. Her children and grandchildren will never forget – among many other things -- her hilarious sense of humor, her beautiful playing of classical and popular music on the piano, and her endless supply of homemadechocolate chip cookies packed in Tupperware. As an amazing wife, mother, andgrandmother, Marj will be always remembered and deeply missed by her three children, by her nine grandchildren, and by her six great-grandchildren. Visitation for Marj will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Remembrance Chapel, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Tele: 419-352-2171. Interment will immediately follow in Wood County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions inMarj's honor may be made to the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill of Wood County, P.O. Box 432, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Marj's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2019