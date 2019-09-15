|
Marjorie Hattie Grosjean
Marge Grosjean, age 79, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog, Lucy, at Orchard Villa Care Center. She was born on September 4, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Russel and June Miller. Marge was a stay at home mother and caregiver, later in her life she worked at various trucking companies, obtained her real estate license and was a greeter at Walmart. Marge was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Country Kicker's and 4H as an advisor. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and traveling.
Marge was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and was a real "people person" who made friends wherever she went. Marge will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Connie) Grosjean, David (Michelle) Grosjean, Karen (Andy) Renard, Penny (Jay) Lewis and Kenny (Brandee) Grosjean; beloved son-in-law, Don (Terri) Pearson; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenny (Mary) Miller; sister, Bonnie (Leroy) Rigmaiden; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; daughter, Laurie; great-granddaughter, Aliyah and sister, Audrey Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., Toledo, OH 43605, where family will greet guests after 9 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice or St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
"A special thanks to the staff at Orchard Villa and Ohio Living Hospice for all their loving care."
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019